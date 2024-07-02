Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Short Interest Up 24.8% in June

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 162.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $270,000.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

AIO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 106,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,495. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.36.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%.

(Get Free Report)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.