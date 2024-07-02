Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 0.08% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $257,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $512,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,201,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after acquiring an additional 54,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.52. The company had a trading volume of 440,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,914. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

