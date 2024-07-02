Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 63,200 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.68% of Five9 worth $214,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 21,125 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $295,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 90,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 44,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Five9 by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

