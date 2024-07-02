Wasatch Advisors LP Has $169.93 Million Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131,467 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $169,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

LGI Homes stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.99. The company had a trading volume of 397,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.92. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.92. LGI Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

