Wasatch Advisors LP Has $353.13 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Wasatch Advisors LP cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,231 shares during the period. BellRing Brands comprises about 1.8% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $353,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,280,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,151,000 after buying an additional 155,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,666,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,794,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,232,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

BellRing Brands stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 830,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,339. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

