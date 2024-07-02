Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 267,825 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,423,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267,825 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 5.17% of Mister Car Wash worth $127,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Mister Car Wash by 53.6% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,525 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCW. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.56.

Shares of MCW stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 1,090,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,544. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average is $7.71.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $239.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 16,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $131,492.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,383.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $234,954.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,050,517 shares in the company, valued at $35,000,082.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,444 shares of company stock worth $443,472 in the last quarter. Insiders own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

