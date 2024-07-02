Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 569,249 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,249 shares during the period. HealthEquity comprises about 3.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 8.64% of HealthEquity worth $604,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HQY. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.76. 455,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 607,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.57.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,383 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

