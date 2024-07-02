Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 1,065,319 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,950,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,065,319 shares during the quarter. Trex accounts for approximately 1.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.72% of Trex worth $294,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TREX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 763,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,458. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.62. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

