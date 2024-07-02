Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $209.47. 1,445,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,384. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.09 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

