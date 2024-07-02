Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Watsco comprises 2.4% of Applied Capital LLC FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Watsco by 878.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total transaction of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $13.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $475.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,121. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.58 and a 1-year high of $493.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $470.04 and a 200 day moving average of $430.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

