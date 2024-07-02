West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,365,200 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 1,571,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.2 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. West African Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

West African Resources Company Profile

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

