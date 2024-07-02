West Oak Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,898,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,461,180. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $158.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

