West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,489,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 53,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Akaris Global Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 102,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,062,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,110. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.86. The company has a market capitalization of $178.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

