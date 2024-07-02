West Oak Capital LLC Sells 350 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.9% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 267.0% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $897,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.06. 3,377,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,456. The stock has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

