West Oak Capital LLC Sells 66 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 2.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total value of $53,770,609.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,308,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,062,687,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $906.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,526,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $916.83. The company has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $818.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $743.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

