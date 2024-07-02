West Oak Capital LLC Sells 8,425 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 30,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 51,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 39,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,013.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 106,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 96,518 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 9,380,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,413,430. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

