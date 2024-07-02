Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,034,000 after buying an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,027.55.

In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.00, for a total transaction of $802,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,971 shares of company stock valued at $61,217,654 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $25.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,031.35. The stock had a trading volume of 148,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,828. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $688.52 and a 12 month high of $1,081.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $984.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

