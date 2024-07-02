Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 3,745 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.53. 5,518,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,700,532. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

