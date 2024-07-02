Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 675 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Sonoco Products stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.20. 284,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.53%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

