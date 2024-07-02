Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,100 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the May 31st total of 133,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner acquired 2,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.23 per share, for a total transaction of $50,928.93. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,946.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 19,469 shares of company stock worth $430,347. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2,065.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 30,190 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WLKP traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.82. 25,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $20.91 and a 12-month high of $23.68.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $284.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $280.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

