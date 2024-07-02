WhiteCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $31,676.65 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 2nd. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $31,676.65 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.64 or 0.00122137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00014434 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009341 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

