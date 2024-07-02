Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 4.9%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,294,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,346,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.54.

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Wolfspeed Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.05 per share, with a total value of $50,475.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $359,683.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOLF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,848 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Wolfspeed by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 27,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

