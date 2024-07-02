Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 531 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $314,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $295,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. 314,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,636. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

