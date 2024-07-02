Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,479 shares of company stock valued at $45,947,856.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ remained flat at $28.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $27.41.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

