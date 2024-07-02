Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 127 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VGT stock traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $585.13. 300,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.46 and a 200 day moving average of $516.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $593.10.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

