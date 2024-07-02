Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $6.29 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.99. 3,904,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,028,049. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $271.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.78.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,465 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on KO shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

