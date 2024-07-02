Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,088. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.50.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.