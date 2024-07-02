Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. The company had a trading volume of 40,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.14. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.80 and a one year high of $48.38.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

