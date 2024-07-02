Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,999,206 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.24. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

