Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after acquiring an additional 739,411 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3,241.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 235,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 228,263 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 704,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after purchasing an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in CSX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 723,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. 6,029,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,590. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

