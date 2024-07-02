Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 260,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,928. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.89. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.85 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

