Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,312 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

