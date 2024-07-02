Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,802 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 74.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 40.6% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. TD Cowen increased their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,488,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,118. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

