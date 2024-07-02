Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.92. 5,223,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,378,378. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $41.70. The company has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

