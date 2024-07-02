Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Achieves Market Cap of $19.94 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $19.94 million and $49,746.31 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 406,807,567 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 406,807,566.77446977. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04921554 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $27,218.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

