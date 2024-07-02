X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.35. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 16,915,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 955,196 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 3,473,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

