Xai (XAI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47.90 Million

Xai (XAI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Xai token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Xai has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Xai has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and approximately $47.90 million worth of Xai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Xai Profile

Xai’s total supply is 1,007,924,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,118,150 tokens. Xai’s official message board is medium.com/@xaifoundation. The official website for Xai is xai.games. Xai’s official Twitter account is @xai_games.

Xai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xai (XAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Xai has a current supply of 1,007,924,351.904109 with 277,118,150 in circulation. The last known price of Xai is 0.38081617 USD and is down -9.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $31,456,061.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xai.games/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xai using one of the exchanges listed above.

