Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Up 3.5%

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 66,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 790,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital raised Xponential Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Xponential Fitness from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.05.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of -27.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $79.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at $278,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.