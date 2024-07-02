Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 550,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 607,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.47 and had previously closed at $41.53.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 278.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

