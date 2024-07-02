YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,571 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of YETI worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

YETI stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 161,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,270. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.55. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.35.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

