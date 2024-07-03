10,000 Shares in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth about $133,917,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,541,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after acquiring an additional 680,945 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,285,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after acquiring an additional 482,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PBA. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,704. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

