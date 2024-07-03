13,797 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Acquired by Platt Investment Counsel LLC

Platt Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,134. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

