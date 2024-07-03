14,240 Shares in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Bought by Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter worth $767,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CleanSpark during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.34. 8,772,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,849,703. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

