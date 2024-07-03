2,089 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Acquired by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,457,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE:COR traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $222.50. The stock had a trading volume of 648,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.47.

Cencora Announces Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $2,553,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $67,702,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COR. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.30.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

