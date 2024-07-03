224,729 Shares in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Acquired by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 224,729 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PAR Technology by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $570,000.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR stock traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. PAR Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAR. Sidoti upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,977.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PAR Technology

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.