2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $31.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 1,512,487 shares traded.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.