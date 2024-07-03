2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $33.63

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.63, but opened at $31.77. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 1,512,487 shares traded.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 5.5 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.25.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Survey: America’s Top 100 Hidden Gem Cities for Startups
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- The Meaning Behind Short Interest: Beyond the Short Squeeze Hype
Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.