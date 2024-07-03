32,527 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Performance

Shares of OBDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.95. 67,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,742. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.59. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $113.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.94 million. Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 63.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.67%.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

