4,000 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 149,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $809.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $264,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,746,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

