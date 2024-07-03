AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 31st total of 318,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Stock Performance
AB Industrivärden (publ) stock remained flat at C$31.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AB Industrivärden has a 52 week low of C$31.87 and a 52 week high of C$31.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.06.
AB Industrivärden (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AB Industrivärden (publ)
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Industrivärden (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.