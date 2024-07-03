Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.69

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.

Get Abrdn Healthcare Investors alerts:

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 1,108.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.