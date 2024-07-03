Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.69

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 45817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84.
Abrdn Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.44%. This is a boost from Abrdn Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
Institutional Trading of Abrdn Healthcare Investors
About Abrdn Healthcare Investors
Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Healthcare Investors
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.